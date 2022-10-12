Cedar Valley gets free community Wi-Fi

Farmers in the Cedar Valley community of St Thomas are among groups of persons who will be able to reap much benefit from Internet connectivity through the launch of the Universal Service Fund’s (USF) free community Wi-Fi internet service across the area.

Parish Manager of the Social Development Commission, Lorian Peart-Roberts, noted that Internet connectivity in the Cedar Valley community presents new opportunities for farmers in the area, as it not only connects farmers to buyers in Jamaica, but also international buyers and investors.

She encouraged residents to use the Wi-Fi service to research new technologies to modernise their way of life.

This was echoed by principal of the Cedar Grove Primary School, Sharlene Stewart-Nicholas, who noted that the USF’s Wi-Fi service in the area will now aid in the teaching and learning experience, impacting the lives of both students and other community members.

A student from the Morant Bay High School shared that he had already been using the service to complete his assignments and projects up until the day before the launch. He explained that he has not had connection at home since the heavy rains associated with the passing of Hurricane Ian, and as he did not return to school physically until the following day, Wednesday, October 5, the free Wi-Fi had given him the opportunity to keep up with his studies.

Member of Parliament for St Thomas Western James Robertson, speaking at the launch, thanked the Universal Service Fund for ‘travelling to 2,000 feet above sea level’ to install free community Wi-Fi, so that residents of the Cedar Valley can benefit from Internet access.

The provision of the Cedar Valley community Wi-Fi service is in keeping with the Universal Service Fund’s mission of providing 189 free community Wi-Fi across the island as they continue ‘Bridging the information gap, providing internet access for everyone’.