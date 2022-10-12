Chef pleads guilty to killing 15-y-o girlfriend

A 31-year-old St Andrew chef who shot his 15-year-old girlfriend in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, in 2017 has pleaded guilty under a plea deal.

Amar Fairweather, entered a guilty plea to murder when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court Wednesday but pleaded not guilty to illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He was remanded for sentencing on November 29.

Fairweather, who had been on the run before he was captured in 2020, reportedly murdered Jose Marti Technical High School student Denise Hume at her home after she sent him a text message ending their relationship.

The facts outlined in the matter are that on December 21, at approximately 3 p.m., Hume was at her home with other family members preparing for Christmas.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Fairweather entered the yard and was seen going inside Hume's cousin's room with a pistol.

Shortly after, a loud explosion was heard coming from the room.

When family members rushed into the room, Hume was seen on the ground with blood running from her head, while Fairweather was seen standing over her with a gun in his hand.

Fairweather was asked why he killed her and he said, "A nuh mi kill her, she a idiot, a she kill harself."

He was then asked if she was dead and he replied, "She must dead."

The accused then retrieved a spent casing, put it in his pocket and fled the area.

He was later held in Clarendon on June 15, 2020.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.