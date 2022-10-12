GraceKennedy subsidiary cops top JMEA award

GRACEKENNEDY SUBSIDIARY, Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean (LACA), has won the coveted Governor General’s Award for Exporter of the Year from the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

The award was announced at the JMEA M&E Awards on Saturday, October 8, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The ceremony was the first to take place in-person since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards highlighted Jamaican companies with outstanding performances in manufacturing and exports in 2021. The JMEA Governor General’s Award for Exporter of the Year recognises the top Jamaican exporter across a number of categories and sizes.

Commenting on the win, GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby said: “Congratulations to the entire (Grace Foods) LACA team on this outstanding achievement! I am proud to see the substantial contribution our team is making to increasing Jamaica’s exports, which is essential for the future of our country. Over the past few years our manufacturing output has grown significantly domestically and internationally, and we have made considerable progress towards our ultimate goal of increasing exports to 50 per cent of total production by 2025.”

Wehby said the award is especially significant as the parent company celebrates its centenary this year. He said it is also a symbol of the conglomerate’s commitment to Jamaican manufacturing and exports, which is a key pillar in GraceKennedy’s growth strategy and in national development.

Andrea Coy, CEO of GK Foods International, added: “We are grateful to be recognised by the JMEA as Jamaica’s leading exporter, and as contributing significantly to the growth and development of Brand Jamaica. Grace Foods is known for its great tasting, high quality, and nutritional products, and we will continue to invest in and grow the Grace Brands across the Caribbean and Latin America. Thank you to our business partners – suppliers, distributors, retailers – who help us put Grace products on supermarket shelves and kitchen shelves across the globe.”

Danielle Daley-Longman, general manager of Grace Foods LACA, said the team will “work hard to ensure that the company maintains its position as a regional leader in food and beverage manufacturing”.

