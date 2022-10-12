House starts without quorum, tardy legislators chided

The House of Representatives started this afternoon without a quorum, in breach of the Standing Orders, which are the rules of Parliament.

A peeved Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple Philibert warned members that she would comply with the rules and adjourn the sitting after a five-minute wait.

That's because Leader of Opposition Business Phillip Paulwell who first pointed out to the Speaker that the House was in session without a quorum later stated that the Standing Orders provides for a five-minute window to comply with the rules failing which an adjournment would follow.

The Standing Orders state that the quorum of the House and of a Committee of the whole House shall consist of 16 members besides the person presiding.

At 2:20 Member of Parliament for Kingston Central entered the chamber and became the 16th legislator in attendance which satisfied the requirement of the Standing Orders, a mere seconds shy of an adjournment.

The Speaker chastised tardy members for creating an “embarrassing” situation this afternoon.

“I am very disheartened by this type of behaviour,” Dalrymple Philibert said, adding that “it is a sad day and poor reflection on all of us”.

“They say sometimes when the press write some things we get offended, but let me tell you there is no need for us to get offended on this one because we have said it, time and time again, that this is the highest court of the land and we are elected to represent the people and this is our working time,” the Speaker said.

“When The Gleaner and the press write about us we must swallow it because there is no excuse for it. That is what we are elected and paid to do,” she insisted.

“I don't want anybody to smile because it is a sad day and a poor reflection on us as members of Parliament,” she said.

“I hate to say it but the Government has the majority of people in here and we have a member who speaks this afternoon,” she said.

Dalrymple Philibert's stinging criticisms of the tardiness of some members prompted St Catherine South West Member of Parliament Everald Warmington to rise.

Warmington, who is one of the most punctual lawmakers, arrived a little late today because he reportedly attended a government function.

“Everyone that is here now is always here on time, so I am always here by 1 p.m. each day,” said Warmington.

However, St Andrew Western Member of Parliament Anthony Hylton made a comment that seemingly infuriated Warmington.

Pointing across the aisle at increased decibels, Warmington said: “Don't you ever dare do that again!”

The Speaker tried to restrain Warmington but he continued: “Anybody can say that except a 'quashie' lawyer so don't you do that again.”

The Patios dictionary defines quashie as a person who is of low breeding and class.

With a frown on his face Hylton waved his hand to dismiss Warmington's remarks. But the controversial lawmaker blasted Hylton. “The only place you fit for is Riverton City, the dump, so don't you ever do that....disrespectful and rude”.

