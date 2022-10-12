Man linked to robberies in St Elizabeth captured

The police are reporting that a man linked to robberies in St Elizabeth has been taken into custody.

They say he was apprehended on Tuesday during an operation in New Building district in the parish.

The police say he will be questioned with a view to laying charges.

The police say the operation was a joint initiative between cops in the St Elizabeth and Manchester divisions, which was aimed at searching for wanted persons.

Residents of St Elizabeth are being urged by the police to be vigilant and bring to their attention suspicious persons and activities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Persons can make reports to the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, 876-965-2026, Police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.