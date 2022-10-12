Power outage leaves dozens of communities in St James and Hanover without water

A power outage at a treatment plant has left large parts of St James and several communities in bordering Hanover, without water supply.

The National Water Commission (NWC) did not provide any details on what may have led to its Great River Treatment Plant in St James losing electricity supply.

It says full operations are expected to resume as soon as the power supply is restored.

The areas in St James affected:

Queen's Drive; Leaders Avenue; Felicity; Mango Walk; Glendevon; Salt Spring; Brandon Hill; Rosemount; Cornwall Courts; Rose Heights; Farm Heights; Norwood; Paradise; Sun Valley Road; Rectory Drive; Catherine Mount; Albion; Reading Heights; Anchovy; Childermas; Lethe; sections of Comfort Hall; Wiltshire; Guava Walk; Spring Gardens; Belmont; Tower Hill and Moy Hall.

In Hanover:

Kew; Elgin Town; Johnson Town; Brisette; Hoist; Malcolm Heights; Cacoon; Dias; First Hill; Montpelier; Bamboo; McQuarrie; Woodland and Blenheim.

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, the NWC advised customers served by the Catherine Mount Production Wells in St James that current disruption in their water supply is due to an electrical issue at the facilities.

Areas affected include Montego Bay; Paradise; Montego West Village; Barnett Tech and environs.

