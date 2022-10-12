Sentencing delayed for man who raped and assaulted several women

The absence of a forensic psychiatric report has resulted in the postponement of the sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to several incidents of rape and sexual assault.

Shadane Harris, who the police said sexually assaulted a number of women from 2014 to 2019, was scheduled to be sentenced in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Wednesday.

When the matter was called up, Justice Bertram Morrison was informed by the Crown Counsel that the report was not ready.

The judge said it was pertinent that the report be added to the file.

Attorney-at-law Vincent Wellessley told the court that the report is crucial as it will form part of his mitigation in his client's sentence.

The matter was then postponed until November 30.

Harris pleaded guilty on March 24 to six counts of rape, four counts of grievous sexual assault, nine counts of burglary and one count of wounding with intent.

- Rasbert Turner

