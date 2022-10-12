Two men arrested over gun seizure during St Catherine spot check
Published:Wednesday | October 12, 2022 | 9:11 AM
Two men were arrested following the seizure of a gun during a police spot check in Above Rocks, St Catherine on Wednesday morning.
The check was taking place in the vicinity of the police station in the area.
A motorcycle was signalled to stop and the driver complied.
During the search of the pillion, a loaded 9mm pistol was allegedly found.
The police arrested the men on suspicion of illegal possession of firearm.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.