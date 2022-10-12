Two men arrested over gun seizure during St Catherine spot check

Two men were arrested following the seizure of a gun during a police spot check in Above Rocks, St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

The check was taking place in the vicinity of the police station in the area.

A motorcycle was signalled to stop and the driver complied.

During the search of the pillion, a loaded 9mm pistol was allegedly found.

The police arrested the men on suspicion of illegal possession of firearm.

- Rasbert Turner

