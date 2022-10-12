Warmington bashes NHT chairman over Colbeck Castle housing development

Ruddy Mathison, Gleaner Writer

A dispute between Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Western Everald Warmington and the National Housing Trust (NHT) Chairman Lennox Channer reached a boiling point today with the parliamentarian and Government minister threatening to put a stop to the Colbeck Castle housing development in the parish.

Warmington, speaking at the handing over ceremony for 30 two-bedroom detached housing units at the Roseneath Housing Development in his constituency, deviated from his prepared speech to call out the NHT chairman for what he claimed was disrespect shown to him and his constituents over the issue of the location of entrance to the Colbeck development, which is currently being undertaken by the NHT.

"I am here today because the Prime Minister is here, and I have to pay respect to him, but I am not here for the housing trust because they have shown little or no regard for me and this constituency," Warmington stated.

"The arrogance that is extended to me and this constituency by the person who runs the housing trust, or the person who appears to own it, the utter disdain that he has for elected representative, I cannot continue with this presentation but to come off script to address it," said Warmington.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The MP claimed that Channer refused to speak to him and his constituents about the Colbeck Castle development and where the entrances should be located.

"I want to make it clear, and again Prime Minister forgive me, I am the only person in this country who garners more than 11,000 votes in the last election during the pandemic with a 5,000 majority," said Warmington, who received cheers from supporters.

"So let me make it quite clear, the housing trust will not have an entrance to Colbeck Castle through the Bogles Agricultural Station, you will not enter through the Banana Research Station, and you will not enter through Northern Colbeck Castle to allow our students going to that school to be raped in those dark corners," said Warmington, who is Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works.

He said that the entity must use the original entrance that leads into the development, which would involve rebuilding the bridge that leads into the community.

Contacted by The Gleaner for a response to Warmington's remarks, Channer said he had no comment.

However, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his address, stated that Warmington’s concerns will be addressed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.