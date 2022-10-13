Bail set at $2m for farmer on drug charges

WESTERN BUREAU:

ALAN REID, the St Ann farmer who was reportedly held with $420,000 worth of cocaine in his luggage at the Sangster International Airport in St James on October 1, has been offered bail in the sum of $2 million.

Reid, 64, who is of addresses in Charlton, St Ann, and Thornton Heath, England, got the bail offer on Wednesday as he appeared in the St James Parish Court, where he is to answer to several breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

During the bail hearing, one of his attorneys, Adrian Dayes, told presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley that Reid had never been previously arrested or convicted and was not a flight risk.

“Mr Reid can report as often as the court requires, and the court is already in possession of his travel documents. There is sufficient premise for an anticipation of favourable treatment by the court, as there is no reason for him to harbour flight or consideration of flight and conditions can address those issues,” said Dayes.

“Doesn’t he have a British passport?” asked Judge Ashley, referencing the prosecution’s hesitation to offer bail due to concerns about Reid reportedly being a British resident.

“He does have a British passport and the police have it. He has not resided in England, as he lives in Jamaica,” Dayes explained.

Meanwhile, the court was told that while several witness statements had been completed for the prosecution’s case file, the forensic certificate was still outstanding.

Judge Ashley subsequently offered bail to Reid in the sum of $2 million with surety, with the stipulation that $1 million be paid in cash. Reid was also ordered to surrender his fingerprints and report to the police twice per week.

The court also issued a stop order for him at all ports, restricting him from travelling overseas for the duration of the case.

The case will be mentioned on December 13.

Allegations are that on October 1, at 3:20 p.m., Reid was preparing to board a flight to Manchester, England, at the airport, when he was intercepted by officers at a security checkpoint. His luggage was searched and six packages of a substance identified as cocaine, along with two packages of ganja, were reportedly found.

Under caution, Reid reportedly said, “Paul gave me the bags yesterday”, although it was not clarified who he was referring to.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with possession, dealing, and attempting to export 8.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, and possession and attempting to export 2.03 ounces of ganja.

Reid is also represented by attorney-at-law Martyn Thomas.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com