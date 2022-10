Orlando Lewinson (second right), acting business relationship and sales manager for JN Bank Lucea and Savanna-la-Mar branches presents tablets to Andria Dehaney-Grant (left), principal of Maryland Infant and Primary School and Kaceion Blackford, student at the school. Lissia Robotham of JN Bank shares in the moment. The school received 25 tablets from the JN Foundation through the JN Circle Lucea chapter following a submission for funding from the JN Foundation.