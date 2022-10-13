Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation facilitates upgrading of Manchester High’s Internet network

NCB Foundation facilitated a contribution of $805,000 to the upgrading of Manchester High School’s Internet infrastructure. The improved service will provide 1,820 students and 98 teachers with better access to digital learning resources. Accepting the donation from Lloyd Richardson (second right), head of NCB Financial Centre Mandeville is Jasford Gabriel (centre), principal, Manchester High School. Joining the moment are Septimus Bob Blake (right), chief executive officer, NCB; Sharon Williams (left), NCB head of group client experience and Gabrielle Bryan, Manchester High student.