Bregette Rodney (right), individual life client services manager, Sagicor Life Jamaica, assists Lanie Williams with her health screening form at a World Heart Day wellness pop up held on September 29 at the New Kingston Business Centre. Sagicor partnered with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to offer free health screenings that covered blood pressures, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, vision, and BMI. Sagicor life advisors were also on the ground to give health insurance advice.