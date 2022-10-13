Deputy Kingston mayor wants more to be done to stem school violence

Deputy Mayor of Kingston Winston Ennis says more needs to be done to stem violence in schools.

Ennis, speaking at the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday, bemoaned the tragic stabbing death of Kingston Technical High School student Michion Campbell.

The attack was carried out by a female student, who has since been charged and is currently before the court.

Ennis said that a collective societal response is needed to put an end to violence in schools.

He described Campbell as a young, bright and active fifth-form student whose death is unfortunate.

“There has been a rise in incidents of violence among our youth in schools. It is sad when children can't resolve their differences due to an apparent lack of proper guidance, support or other critical interventions,” Ennis said.

He called for councillors to play their roles and pay greater attention to the nation's youth.

“As councillors, we too have a role to play in creating and maintaining a civil and respectful society,” he said.

Meanwhile, noting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ennis encouraged Jamaican women to get tested for the dreadful disease, of which there were 1, 208 new cases in Jamaica in 2020.

“We must heed all warnings and take all necessary precautions to preserve our health,” Ennis said while hailing the work of the Jamaica Cancer Society.

