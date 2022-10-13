Earth Today | UNEP champions six-sector solution to emissions problem

THE UNITED Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has identified six sectors it says can trigger a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that will, in turn, restrain global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

In so doing, these sectors – notably transport, buildings and cities, energy, nature-based solutions, agriculture, and industry – will help to avert the climate crisis that is a particular threat to small-island developing states (SIDS).

“In the energy sector, we can cut 12.5 gigatonnes (Gt) of greenhouse gas emissions annually. No need to wait for new inventions.We have the necessary technology to make this reduction by shifting to renewable energy and using less energy,” notes the UNEP in its ‘interactive story’ on the subject, derived from its 2020 Emissions Gap Report.

“Industry can reduce its emissions by 7.3Gt yearly by embracing passive or renewable energy-based heating and cooling systems, improving energy efficiency and addressing other pressing issues, like methane leaks,” it added.

As for new food production solutions, the UNEP predicted that they can reduce emissions by 6.7Gt each year.

“Reducing food loss and waste, and shifting to more sustainable diets, can reduce emissions by more than 2Gt a year. Food getting spoiled happens from the farm to the fork, and switching to a plant-rich diet is one of the biggest steps you can do to emit less greenhouse gas. It’s also good for your health,” the entity explained.

At the same time, if the world is able to push ‘pause’ on deforestation, ecosystem degradation and restored ecosystems, UNEP says it should be able to realise another 5.9Gt in reduction annually.

“These actions would also improve air quality, bolster food and water security, and shore up rural economies. Most importantly, investments in land, freshwater and marine ecosystems can make a major contribution to increasing climate resilience,” it noted.

“Transport is responsible for about one-quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions. And it is set to double by 2050. We can reduce that number by up to 4.7Gt by using electric vehicles, in private and public transport, and encouraging people to walk, cycle and use other forms of non-motorised transport by creating safe spaces,” it said further.

Also important is a cut in vehicle emissions, without which “deaths from exhaust fumes in cities will rise by more than 50 per cent by 2030”.

“By 2030, buildings will account for about 12.6Gt of energy-related emissions. But 70 per cent of the urban infrastructure needed to accommodate a fast-growing world has not been built yet,” the UNEP noted.

“By making the cities and homes of tomorrow fit for a low-carbon age – and by updating existing infrastructure – we can reduce emissions by 5.9Gt.

Across all sectors, subsidies should be shifted from supporting high-emitting processes and behaviour to pushing for sustainable low-carbon alternatives, or at the least, a level playing field,” it said further.

SIDS have long lobbied for the holding of global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius, given the risks and threats associated with climate change, which is fuelled by emissions.

Their efforts resulted in the historic Paris Agreement, which provides for, among other things, “holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, recognising that this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change”.

However, getting there requires scaled-up adaptation and mitigation efforts, such as those reflected in the six-sector solution of the UNEP.

“We know how to solve the climate crisis, but it will only be possible if we rise to the challenge and embrace the opportunities together,” said UNEP.

