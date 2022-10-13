Homeless shelters in Trelawny and St Ann near completion

New shelters for the homeless being constructed in Trelawny and St Ann are near completion, says Secretary of the Board of Supervision under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Treka Lewis.

“Trelawny is almost complete. We are about 85 per cent complete and just fixtures, doors and windows are left to go in. St Ann is about 70 per cent complete so, we are hoping that before this year ends those two facilities will be up and running,” she said in a recent interview with JIS News.

Portfolio Minister, Desmond McKenzie, announced the construction of the shelters in May 2021 to collectively house 80 persons.

The facilities, being built in Falmouth and Ocho Rios, are extensions of the existing drop-in centres in the parishes and will aid the Poor Relief Departments of the municipal corporations to more effectively provide care and assistance to the vulnerable homeless population.

“The aim is to have our drop-in centres, have the shelters and then have a transitional component, so that we can transition persons [back into society]. So, we are putting the physical infrastructure in place as well as other aspects in terms of rehabilitation and development,” Lewis noted.

Rehabilitating the homeless and facilitating their reintegration into society, where possible, is part of the areas of focus of the Poor Relief Departments.

On World Homeless Day, October 10, Municipal Corporations and their Poor Relief Departments treated the homeless to health checks and meals, with the added component of literacy and skills assessments along with networking assistance.

The day was observed under the theme 'Changing the Lives of Persons Experiencing Homelessness Through Community Involvement and Career Development'.

There are more than 3,000 homeless persons in Jamaica, and the Ministry is committed to building an additional eight shelters across the island in the coming years.

