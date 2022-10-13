Lowe River and Ulster Spring in Trelawny get free Wi-Fi

Lowe River and Ulster Spring in Trelawny are the latest communities to receive free Internet service under the Universal Service Fund (USF) Community Wi-Fi Programme.

The secured hotspots were officially launched in the two communities on Monday.

The initiative aims to increase access to the Internet across Jamaica's 63 constituencies as part of the Government's digital inclusion programme.

Speaking at the launch event in Lowe River, Mayor of Falmouth Collen Gager, said he is pleased with the implementation of the service and implored the residents to use it wisely.

“My heart is filled with joy and gratitude. I pause to say thank you to the Government of Jamaica and the USF for this very important and timely initiative. You see, we are now going through unprecedented times [which] call upon our skills, our abilities to navigate our way through the course before us,” he noted.

Financial Controller at USF, Doranie Sergeant, who represented Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Dawes, encouraged children to use the Internet responsibly.

“You have to take it seriously; you have to protect your device; you have to use it productively. Yes, you may have times when you want to [partake] in some entertainment, but kids, use it to ensure that you become the next member of parliament, you become the next mayor. Use it to your advantage; remember it is of no cost to you. You need to protect it,” Sergeant said.

For her part, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, said that with access to the Internet, “[Everyone] has the opportunity to work, to learn, to get entertainment”.

“You can connect with your relatives abroad, and remember, it is for free,” she pointed out.

A total of 189 communities across Jamaica will benefit from free Wi-Fi service under the community Wi-Fi project.

Residents are expected to make use of the service to improve their computer literacy, access information for employment, education, entertainment, to do business, acquire valuable skills, among other things.

- JIS News

