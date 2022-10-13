Medics in west eye CRH honour for Dr Marco Brown

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE MEDICAL Association of Jamaica (MAJ) says it stands ready to support its colleagues in western Jamaica who are preparing to make a formal request to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the late Dr Henry ‘Marco’ Brown to be honoured with a wing named for him at the now under-renovation Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James.

“Without doing a poll or consulting anyone, I believe that this is something that we would definitely support,” said Dr Brian James, president of the MAJ.

“The contribution that he made to the WMA (Western Medical Association), Cornwall Regional Hospital and medical practice in western Jamaica would warrant such an honour, so yes, I would support it,” he added.

James’ response came in the wake of efforts by the WMA to have their colleague recognised for outstanding services as a physician and parliamentarian.

“Words have been echoed that after the refurbishing of the Cornwall Regional Hospital, a wing should be named in his honour,” Dr Garfield Campbell, an executive member of the WMA, revealed while paying tribute at the funeral service of his late mentor on Saturday, October 8.

Campbell described Brown as a medical genius and a very disciplined individual whose medical craft was widely recognised, particularly for surgery, general medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology.

Brown, who died at the age of 92 on August 11, was previously recognised and honoured for his contribution to the field of medicine and politics by the St James Municipal Corporation, which renamed the roadway from Westgate to Bogue as the Dr Marco Brown Road.

The Gleaner was told yesterday that consensus for a formal request for the honour is currently being sought from members of the medical fraternity in the west.

But Dr Derick Harvey, senior medical officer of Health at CRH, said while he understands why his colleagues would make the request, it would first need to gain the support of the political directorate in the parish and the top brass of the health ministry for it to happen.

“Sure that would be very appropriate,” Harvey said of the honour for Brown, whose work led to the formation of the WMA in 1961, and later the creation of the MAJ.

It “would be a great honour for the gentleman”, the CRH SMO added.

In 2013, Brown was appointed as a fellow of the MAJ, the association’s highest award given to its members in recognition of exemplary and outstanding service. His contribution to medicine covers pre- and post-independent Jamaica.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com