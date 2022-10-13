St Catherine clergyman bemoans Jamaica's crime scourge, calls for action

Bishop Rowan Edwards, chairman of the Ten Thousand Men and Family Movement in Jamaica and head of the Light House Ministries in Jamaica, says a concerted effort is needed by all to fight Jamaica's crime scourge.

Addressing today's monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Edwards bemoaned Jamaica's murder rate and said that collective action is needed to turn the tide of violence.

"The heathens continue to create mayhem, which resulted in 1,463 being murdered last year, and if we don't work together as law-abiding citizens, it will happen again," Edwards said.

"It is a wicked trend that is taking over and if we don't stop it the criminals will take over," Edwards added.

Highlighting the mayhem seen in neighbouring Haiti, the clergyman said that Jamaica must move to avoid a similar fate.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"The wicked trend of lotto scamming, extortion and murders taking over must be stopped, so we are now calling on the local government representatives to play their part," Edwards said.

Several councillors endorsed the views of the clergyman and promise to help in bringing law and order to their respective divisions.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.