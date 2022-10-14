Curfew imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston

A curfew has been imposed in Bayshore Park in Kingston.

The measure will run from 8 p.m., on Friday, October 14 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, October 16.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along the Cement Company Dirt Road running from the company's eastern boundary to an imaginary line intersecting with an imaginary line extending from Crusher Lane.

EAST: Along Harbour Drive from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to Crusher Lane then along an imaginary line to the Cement Company Dirt Road.

SOUTH - Along Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard from the Cement Company's eastern boundary to Harbour Drive.

WEST: Along the eastern boundary of the Cement Company from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to the Cement Company Dirt Road.

All persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

