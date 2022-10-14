Evergo launches charging station at Holywell

The Blue and John Crow Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the island’s only national park, now hosts an EV (electric vehicle) charging station at its main recreational area – Holywell. EVPower Jamaica Limited (Evergo) officially unveiled the triangular Level 2 AC ‘semi-fast’ unit on Saturday, October 8, as part of its National Tree Planting Day initiative.

The Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT), which has managed the site since 1988 to ensure the conservation of the natural resources, agreed that Holywell was an ideal location for a charging station as electric vehicles reduce hazardous air pollution caused by exhaust emissions.

“We know that Holywell recognises the significance of such a move to the environment and for generations to come,” shared Evergo General Manager Kevin Francis.

“We are going to be putting the word out there to let people know that they can feel comfortable to drive their e-vehicle up here [Holywell] because we do have a charger,” said JCDT Executive Director Dr Susan Otuokon.

As the automotive industry transitions to alternative energy sources, Evergo is working to establish a reliable EV charging network. This will allow the eco-adventurer to enjoy the rich natural and cultural heritage of the Blue and John Crow Mountains and charge their electric vehicle without worrying about running out of power.

Since the 1996 Green Expo, the Jamaica Energy Partners Group (JEP) has supported the JCDT’s forest restoration efforts. Now, Evergo, an affiliate company of the JEP Group, has planted an additional 50 Milkwood, Dovewood, WI Cedar and Soapwood seedlings at Holywell to add to the group’s 200 Blue Mahoe seedlings from 2020.

“Before any other company thought that [tree planting] was important, Jamaica Energy Partners was working with Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust to regrow the areas that have degraded in the mountains,” said Dr Otuokon. “We really appreciate that partnership that JCDT has with Jamaica Energy Partners and the rest of the family of companies,” she added.

Evergo’s mission is not only to build a network of EV charging stations but to make a difference in our environment. Since the start of the year, Evergo has donated a greenhouse to Adastra Basic School in east Kingston, participated in International Coast Clean-up at Plumb Point Lighthouse in Kingston, and now, tree planting at Holywell. Next, in November, Evergo will host its secondary schools’ robotics competition as it continues to support environmental projects.

With 45 active stations and a goal of 60 by the end of the year, Evergo Jamaica operates as the largest network of charging stations on the island.