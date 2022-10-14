Machine operator killed in Westmoreland crash

A machine operator is now dead, following his involvement in a motorcycle crash along the Ketto main road, in Westmoreland, on Thursday afternoon.

He has been identified as 56-year-old Winston Black, of Springfield district, also in Westmoreland.

The Grange Hill police say about 1:30 p.m., Black was riding his motorcycle from the direction of Spring Gardens towards the Springfield community when he failed to keep to the left.

He lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from the bike on to the roadway, sustaining head and body injuries.

He was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.