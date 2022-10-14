Manchester farmer gets life for murder of teen son, two others

A Manchester farmer who brutally murdered a mother and her two sons, including his own child, was today sentenced to three life sentences in the Home Circuit Court.

Mark Henry, 56, was ordered to serve 49 years and six months in prison before being eligible for parole.

The victims, Nadine Carridice, her 11-year-old son Roshan Ellis and 16-year-old Jovan Thomas were found with knife wounds to their necks.

Carridice and Thomas also had multiple injuries to their bodies.

The court was told that Thomas is the child of Carridice and Henry, who was married.

The bodies of the deceased were found outside their home in Ramble, Manchester on April 29, 2014.

Henry was last month convicted of three counts of murder following a trial in the Manchester Circuit Court.

However, he was sentenced today in the Home Circuit Court by Justice Lorna Shelly Williams.

The judge sentenced Henry to three life sentences for each count of murder.

He was also ordered to serve 49 years and six months in prison on each count with the sentences running concurrently.

Henry has maintained his innocence despite his conviction and the court was further told by a probation officer that he had no remorse.

However, the father of eight, who lost his wife and son while in custody, appeared sad during the sentencing hearing.

Attorney-at-law Donald Gittens represented Henry.

