Over 10,000 to benefit from Sligoville water system upgrade

Over 10,000 residents from Sligoville are expected to receive improved water supply following the commissioning of the Sligoville Water System Upgrade in St Catherine on Thursday.

The communities of Pleasant Farm, Keith Hall, Top Jackson, Top Kensington, Bottom Kensington, Stanberry Grove and James Mountain are now receiving more than 14 hours of service from the $34.4 million upgrade at the Sligoville pumping station number four.

“I think in looking at the area...we will probably have to look at how we bring reliability to the space. We have seen in other areas where you are putting these 100,000-gallon tanks, it increases the reliability and connectivity for more hours per day,” said Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, who commissioned the system into service.

Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Central, Natalie Neita-Garvey, said she appreciated the upgrades as what existed before was inadequate.

“Today, I believe we have received three new pumps and we are expecting three additional. What was discussed and approved was $290 million to get the new pumps to come to Jamaica. For this MP to get the $290 million today when resources are scarce, I am truly grateful,” MP Neita-Garvey added.

She also concurred with Samuda that even though citizens have a right to water, they also have a responsibility to pay their bills as the National Water Commission has to pay high electricity bills because of storing, processing, distribution and pumping of water.

Phase one of the Sligoville upgrade was completed in July 2022, and Phase two is expected to be completed at the end of December 2022.

