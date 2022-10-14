Popular Westmoreland bike taxi operator murdered

A popular Westmoreland bike taxi operator was shot and killed and his male pillion was shot and injured along the Peggy Barry main road in Grange Hill.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Kirk Wilson, otherwise called 'Scrappy', also of Peggy Barry district in Grange Hill, while the injured passenger, who is still in hospital in stable condition, is said to be a 46-year-old mason of Race Course, also in Grange Hill.

The police report that about 7 a.m., the mason chartered Wilson to transport him to a location in Grange Hill.

It is further reported that while travelling along the roadway they were ambushed and shot multiple times by a gunman.

Wilson received gunshot wounds to his upper body and died on the spot, while the passenger was shot in both arms.

He managed to run to safety, before being rescued by the police and transported to hospital.

Since the start of the year, close to 120 persons have been murdered throughout in Westmoreland.

- Hopeton Bucknor

