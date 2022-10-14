Shopkeeper fatally shot at Westmoreland candlelight vigil

The Savanna-la-Mar police have commenced a probe into Thursday night's shooting death of a female shopkeeper, at a candlelight vigil, along Dalling Street in Westmoreland.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Chantal Hunter, of Dalling Street.

About 9:45 p.m., Hunter was reportedly among patrons at the vigil when they were ambushed by men armed with guns.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting Hunter in the face, before escaping on foot.

The police were called and, upon their arrival, Hunter was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

