Man killed in Manchester fight over debt, suspect arrested

A suspect remains in custody over the killing of a 39-year-old landscaper following a flight over a debt in Manchester.

The incident happened on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Neil, otherwise called 'Catfish', of Top Three Chains district in Manchester.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., Neil was at a shop when a man confronted him about money allegedly owed to him. The sum reportedly owed is not clear.

An argument ensued and the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab Neil in the upper body.

The police were summoned, and Neil was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The attacker was later arrested.

- Olivia Brown

