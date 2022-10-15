Man killed in Manchester fight over debt, suspect arrested
A suspect remains in custody over the killing of a 39-year-old landscaper following a flight over a debt in Manchester.
The incident happened on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Kevin Neil, otherwise called 'Catfish', of Top Three Chains district in Manchester.
Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., Neil was at a shop when a man confronted him about money allegedly owed to him. The sum reportedly owed is not clear.
An argument ensued and the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab Neil in the upper body.
The police were summoned, and Neil was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The attacker was later arrested.
- Olivia Brown
