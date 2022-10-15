Ragjhon Brown passing it on

Ragjhon Brown is a practical example of a determined soul, reaping the splendours of pursued passion as he continues to dedicate his spare time to charitable youth-based initiatives at various churches and community youth groups.

As a Seventh-Day Adventist, his life and core values centre on the pre-eminence of God. Brown’s life experiences and accolades have equipped him with the knowledge to write the book, 10 Practical Ways to Achieving Your Highest Good. He now lives in Kingston and is the director of TotalPackage Production and the executive producer for Gospel Touchdown.

Brown, who is from Ramble in Porus, Manchester, started his education at Ramble All-Age School, then Knox College, and did his undergraduate degree at Northern Caribbean University. He further did a master’s degree at The University of the West Indies.

“I believe God has blessed me to be a blessing to others. As an active member in my church and community, I would see and hear the desperate cry of the people. There are people who are hungry, some with medical conditions, and they cannot afford medication, and there are also children who are unable to even afford the lunch, the fare or even the textbook for school,” Brown said.

“I find myself helping in all these areas. I would do supermarket shopping and give to the persons who are in desperate need. I have purchased tablets, laptops and other school supplies. The Ramble SDA Church and the Ramble Primary School [have] been two of my constant projects, and I would assist them in any area they would ask of me,” he added.

He said he is motivated to assist others as he wants the world to be a better place. “I do believe a change is coming, but it must start with me. I wasn’t raised [by] rich parents, but God blessed me. He sent persons in my time of need. The time I needed the support when I was lacking. When my parents needed it, God sent someone. As such, God is sending me now. He equipped me with everything I need. He has blessed me financially, and I am using his blessings to impact lives,” Brown said.

SOCIAL MEDIA

He indicated that his immediate community is not the only place where he assists others, but he has a following on social media. “I would see the need of many that would move my heart, and I would make an effort to go anywhere in Jamaica to find that person and bless them. Persons would also see the work that I have done and would send me messages on social media, and I would also help them,” he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown said he also used his Instagram platform to have his followers submit names of families that did not have food. “I recall going to the supermarket and spending almost $120,000 to prepare boxes of food items. I had to do this because, during the pandemic, God was extremely good to me. I never lost an income, and I even earned more; thus, I had to give back as he would want me to. In giving back, my returns were multiplied,” he said.

Brown’s projects are funded from his earnings and are executed on a needs basis. “I would call on my cousin Orley Smith and my friend Orale Johnson, and they never said no. Always ready to support me,” he said.

He encourages people to give back to their communities in whatever way they can.

“We see them on the news and on social media. One should not be comfortable sleeping knowing they are in a position to help someone who does not even have food to eat. My mantra in life is If I can help somebody as I pass along, If I can cheer somebody with a word or song, If I can show somebody that they are travelling wrong, then my living shall not be in vain,” Brown said.

For his philanthropic efforts, Brown has been recognised by the Ramble SDA Church and the Ramble Primary School for his sterling contribution to community development. “Being recognised for your good is always a pleasant and rewarding experience. However, I feel happy and accomplished when I see the success of someone I assisted, a smile on someone’s face or that message or phone call that says your contribution made a difference, and I am happy and doing well. I do not believe [any] award can give me that joy,” he said.

