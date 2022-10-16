God is looking for the spiritual giants of the land

The nation is under siege by bloodletting, blood-sucking principalities and powers. People are being slaughtered in their own homes, and children and young people, whom the nation looks to as leaders of tomorrow, have gone after pills parties, losing their consciousness, watching and listening to bad movies and music that are eroding the God-given qualities in them. Some are under the influence of evil spirits or possessed by them, and so they are not focusing on getting a good education, godliness and integrity.

They have gone after occult initiations of all sorts, such as guard rings, tattoos, gangs, etc., thus becoming potential objects of demonic destruction. Some parents or relatives have taken children to visit evil places and have unknowingly brought evil upon them. The fights that have broken out in our schools across the island after the summer break continue to get worse, and some fights have led to death. Many bloodletting occurrences in the nation are shocking as family members kill one another. Lord help us! Many who were meant to be mentors and role models in the society have gone after Balaam; the cults are unrelenting in their efforts to take control of the nation. Where are the spiritual giants of the Christian faith?

Where are the spiritual gorillas ... the lions of the Christian faith … the army that can turn to flight the armies of the aliens (Hebrews 11:34)? Where are those who know how to touch the heavenlies and bring about shifting, changes, breakings in the name of the Lord? Where are those who know how to break the backbone, the claws and the jaws of Satan and the horns of Lucifer? Why are we losing our potential and future leaders to the hands of a wicked enterprise that thirsts for blood, money and human sacrifice and violence? Why are we afraid to speak out against the evil temples of idols in the land?

The astrological practices – palm reading, obeah, balm yard and the list goes on - will not help us, but will invoke demons and evil spirits, opening the gates of Hell for disasters. We need a serious spiritual intervention!

Where are those who know how to speak and the heavens will respond like Elijah did? (James 5: 17-18). Where are those who know how to bind powers of darkness, loose those that are bound and shut the gates of hell? Where are the wailing women and the spiritual warriors of the nation? Where are the spiritual gatekeepers who will rise up, brutalise and send back the guests of Hell that are living among us and shield this nation from the enemy? Jesus already gave us the keys to the kingdom to bind and to loose – Matthew 16: 18-19. Let the powers of evil that are attacking us in this nation be broken, O Lord!

Let us take our children and young people back to the house of the Lord with sound doctrines and not fables from wrong or evil associations. There is more to gain and a better quality of life in holy living. Let the spiritual giants arise and salvage this nation!

Let’s not keep silent until Jamaica becomes a praise in the earth – Isaiah 62:7.

Bishop Grace O. Ade-Gold is the founding president of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries/Grace Ade-Gold Global and International Missions. Email: graceadegold@gmail.com. YouTube: BishopGraceAde-Gold’s Breakthrough Channel.