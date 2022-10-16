Holness' income and assets for 2021 not yet certified, says Integrity Commission

The Integrity Commission says a document outlining the incomes and assets of Prime Minister Andrew Holness has not been published because it has not yet been certified.

"The Commission is not in a position to certify it and, in the circumstances, will be unable to comment any further on the issue," the commission said in Twitter statement Sunday.

Holness submitted the document, also referred to as a statutory declaration, because it is required by law, on time, the commission said.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding's declaration was published today and has been reported on by The Sunday Gleaner.

“The Integrity Commission hereby certifies that the statutory declaration submitted by the above-named declarant has been examined,” the agency said in a notice published in this newspaper today.

It outlined a summary of Golding's incomes, assets and liabilities, as declared to the Integrity Commission.

“Based on the examination, which does not constitute an audit, it appears that the declaration has been duly completed," the commission added.

The declarations cover the year ending December 31, 2021.

Golding and his family had asset holdings worth over J$117 million; US$1.3 million and £1,660. They have liabilities of J$1.5 million and US$3,101.

The Integrity Commission is tasked with enforcing Jamaica's anti-corruption laws.

Under the law, the Integrity Commission is mandated to publish annually in the Jamaica Gazette, the summary of the statutory declarations of the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition.

