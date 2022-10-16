Prophecy – A gift that uplifts

Rev Dwight Fletcher

The Scriptures tell us that prophecy is a gift to desire because it is one that can be used to build up others. All of us should want God to use us to prophesy to others. It is a gift of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 12), therefore, if you are a born-again Christian, the Holy Spirit lives in you and He can manifest His gifts through you at any time and in any way He chooses. The gift showing up in our life doesn’t necessarily make us prophets, but God can use any of His children to prophesy.

Any born-again Christian can prophesy. At Pentecost, the Apostle Peter quoted from the book of Joel: “‘In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy … 18 Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy… .” Acts 2:17-18 (NIV). This is the promise of God.

However, prophecy is laid on a foundation of love, which is the key to every ministry in the New Testament. 1 Corinthians 14:1 (AMP) says: “Eagerly pursue and seek to acquire [this] love [make it your aim, your great quest]… .” This is because anything done without love destroys. It is God’s will for each of us to grow in love and, by extension, character. This allows the beauty of the gifts to be seen and experienced. Love must be our number one desire. “… knowledge puffs up while love builds up.” 1 Corinthians 8:1 (NIV). Since prophecy in the New Testament is about building up, love is critical to the process.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Prophecy is also a gift, not a reward. We must always remember that none of us can earn it. It’s not a reward for being mature or good. Therefore, it is important to recognise that the gifts of the Spirit and their manifestation do not validate us as believers. Some prophets may be immature. It is a proper display of the fruit of the spirit that demonstrates maturity. In the New Testament, prophecy has a specific goal. We see this goal in 1 Corinthians 14:3, “… the one who prophesies speaks to people for their strengthening, encouraging and comfort”.

Prophecy is for strengthening and building up, i.e., being ‘built up’ in the Lord. A word of prophecy should build someone up, not tear them down. It is also used for encouraging others. It is like the speech from the coach in the locker room, rallying the team to victory. A word of prophecy should encourage someone, not discourage them. “Judas and Silas were prophets, and they said many things that encouraged and strengthened the brothers and sisters” Acts 15:32 (CEB).

Finally, prophecy is also used to comfort. The idea is not only consoling, but also strengthening. It doesn’t just cry with someone hurting, it puts its arms around them and strengthens them to carry the burden. A word of prophecy will strengthen, not weaken someone.

New Testament prophecy strengthens, encourages, and comforts people, even if it’s a corrective word. It should not condemn or speak negatively to them. We should never allow people who minister with the gift of prophecy to prophesy negativity in our lives that separates us from God. The gift is to bring out the best in people. If the person prophesying sees something negative in a person’s life, they should ask the Holy Spirit for the solution, or answer, to the problem they discern. Prophecy must conform to the guidelines of Scripture to be used for God’s glory.