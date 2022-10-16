UPDATE | High Command condemns cop's murder, promises 'thorough' probe

The Police High Command has condemned last night's murder of Constable Brian Martin in his community of Ricketts Avenue in Maxfield Park, St Andrew, promising a "thorough investigation" of the matter.

Four other persons were shot, including a 10-year-old child.

Constable Martin, 22, was among a group of persons at a wake in the community also known as Frog City, when armed men allegedly approached and opened fire around 10 p.m., the police say.

The policeman died while being treated. The other persons have been admitted in stable condition.

“The police will not be deterred by this latest attack. They will continue their focus on ridding communities of guns, gunmen and gangs who continue to cause death, pain and mayhem,” the High Command said. “Furthermore, we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing those criminals to justice”, a police statement said.

