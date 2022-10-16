Now offering holistic state-of-the-art healthcare, Windsor Wellness Centre was relaunched at a glitzy affair on Thursday, October 6.

The event saw special guests Dr Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness, and Dr Morais Guy, opposition spokesman on health, bringing greetings and commending the bold decision of the healthcare facility to pivot towards primary prevention.

The newly equipped centre provides a single venue for point-of-care testing for chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and kidney and liver disease.

Dr Tufton reiterated the priorities of the Ministry of Health and Wellness towards combatting lifestyle disease with screening and early interventions. He entreated the Windsor Wellness team to go even further and take screening into the communities where it is needed.

Windsor Wellness also commissioned one of the few digital mammogram machines on the island, making breast cancer screening more accessible and affordable.

In addition to breast cancer, the facility also provides screening services for prostate, colorectal, and cervical cancers.

Through partnerships with Fleet Diagnostics, among others, a range of services, including general laboratory testing, are now provided in a modern, comfortable one-stop facility. Wait time has been drastically reduced for test results, with clients receiving their “Quixecutive Profile” blood test reports in less than one hour.

“Not only will we diagnose, but we have a holistic approach to these chronic diseases that includes weight management, support for lifestyle changes, nutritional coaching, wellness coaching, surgical and non-surgical interventions as well as a soon-to-be-opened WelleShoppe that provides everything you need to effect a lifestyle change,” said CEO of Windsor Wellness Centre Dr Alfred Dawes.

“At Windsor Wellness, our motto is ‘Wellness Redefined’. We recognise that chronic diseases rank among the top killers in Jamaica and that many of our citizens simply cannot afford these lifesaving services. We offer a range of discounts, gift certificates, and other innovations to assist less fortunate clients.”

The new Windsor Wellness Centre will continue to provide world-class traditional health services, alongside the new services, which are rooted in the belief that this novel approach to screening and lifestyle interventions is the way to reduce the burden of chronic diseases on clients, their families, and the society as a whole.