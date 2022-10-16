What is meditation?

When we hear meditation, we picture someone sitting in a quiet place with closed eyes – concentrating on a specific point whether within or outside themselves. However, the truth is that using meditation as a medium to improve focus and concentration is just one aspect.

Those who practise meditation regularly would come to realise that it is a medium to attain complete awareness. We are living in a fast-paced world, where we interact more with gadgets than people, and, as a result, we are in a state wherein we are unaware of what is happening within us. Meditation is a mix of being fully conscious of your elements – the gross (your body) and the subtle (your mind). Lack of this consciousness leads to restlessness and agitation.

Awareness is the key to a balanced life, which gives you control and power to transform it in the way you wish, letting you live life to its fullest. Lack of awareness leads to stresses. Being aware and conscious are powerful tools that channelise your energies to positivity. Meditation is a tool to attain this awareness, to control your emotions, strike a balance and work towards leading a happy life.

