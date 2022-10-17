61-y-o man charged for rape of Westmoreland 13-y-o girl

The police in Westmoreland have charged a 61-year-old man for alleged incidents of rape of a 13-year-old girl in Orange Hill district, Darliston.

Charged is 61-year-old Wellesly Stone of the above address.

The Savanna-la-Mar police report that on Thursday, October 6, and Saturday, October 8, 2022, the accused, who is a family friend, was at home with the complainant when he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Stone was apprehended on Saturday, October 15, after he was pointed out to the police.

He was subsequently charged, however, his court date is not yet finalised.

