Curfew in Bayshore Park, Kingston extended

The curfew which was imposed by the police in Bayshore Park in Kingston has been extended.

The new measure began at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 16 and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

SOUTH - Along Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard from the Cement Company's eastern boundary to Harbour Drive.

EAST - Along Harbour Drive from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to Crusher Lane then along an imaginary line to the Cement Company Dirt Road.

WEST - Along the eastern boundary of the Cement Company from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to the Cement Company Dirt Road.

NORTH - Along the Cement Company Dirt Road, running from the Cement Company's eastern boundary to an imaginary line intersecting with an imaginary line extending from Crusher Lane.

All persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

