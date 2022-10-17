Gun and ammo seized in Gregory Park, two in custody

The Portmore police in St Catherine are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun with ammunition in Gregory Park and the arrest of a woman and a man.

The police say a team was on an operation in the community when about 3 o'clock this morning the two were searched.

According to the police, a Hi-Point Luger pistol with a magazine with ammunition was recovered.

Both persons were taken into custody.

The police say operations have resulted in an increase in the seizure of illegal guns, with 57 weapons being recovered so far the year, compared to 37 for the corresponding period 2021.

Acting head of the St Catherine South police division Superintendent Hopton Nicholson said the police will continue to after guns and criminals.

''We continue to seek the public's support in the fight against crime, we appreciate any information in this pursuit,'' Nicholson said.

- Rasbert Turner

