Hanover justices of the peace assist Infirmary

WESTERN BUREAU:

GOODS VALUED over $100,000 was presented to the Hanover Infirmary on Thursday, October 13, courtesy of the Hanover Justices of the Peace Association (HJPA).

Included in the gift package was a wide assortment of items, which is expected to make the lives of the 39 residents of the Hanover Infirmary, 22 men and 17 women, more comfortable.

Items, such as bed covers, bed linen, wash rags, bath towels, clothing, toiletries, which included hand towels, soaps, sanitising liquid, tooth brushes and other personal items were included, all donated by the members of the HJPA.

According to chairman of the HJPA Welfare Committee, Derrick Wright, the association went on an internal collection drive specifically for donation to the infirmary, and was overwhelmed by the level of support that it received from its members.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This committee always looks internally towards assisting those of our group who have fallen on hard times. But this time we decided to look outside for the less fortunate,” he stated, adding that it was very fulfilling for members to see how their donations were gladly accepted.

He said that assisting others is the mantra of the HJPA Welfare Committee, as it strives to carry out its other responsibilities.

“We do believe that no matter how small the contribution is, assisting those in need will always go a far way, and we sincerely hope that the residents of the infirmary will be grateful for our contribution, bearing in mind that it is the thought that counts,” he told The Gleaner.

Wright noted that the contribution marks the beginning of things to come, with respect to the level of community involvement of the JPs in the parish.

In accepting the items on behalf of the residents, matron at the Hanover Infirmary, Kayon Dyer, said they feel “special”.

“We feel so special, knowing that we are the first ones outside of your own to have gotten some form of donation ffrom your group,” she stated.

“I know that what you have presented to us will go a far way, as these are all needed items. They will assist in caring for the residents, and we assure you that the persons that you have thought of, that you would have sent these items here for, these will be properly utilised,” she noted.

She went on to wish the HJPA continued success in its endeavours, noting that she was looking forward to a continued good relationship between both entities.

bryan.miller@gleanerjm.com