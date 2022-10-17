Illegal gun seized in Portmore, two men arrested

Cops attached to the St Catherine South police this morning arrested two men following the seizure of a Ruger pistol and nine rounds of ammunition in the community of Bridgeport in Portmore.

The Portmore Police report that about 4:05 a.m. lawmen were on an operation at a premises when the firearm and ammunition were found.

Both men who occupied the premises were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

