Man charged for fatal home invasion in St Ann

The police in St Ann have charged a man in relation to last week's fatal home invasion in Discovery Bay.

Charged with murder and wounding with intent is Oshane Nevin of Minard Hill in Brown's Town in the parish.

The police had reported that about 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, a woman and a man were at home when they were attacked by Nevin, who stabbed them several times.

The police were alerted and both victims were transported to hospital where 27-year-old Kendrick Dixon was pronounced dead and the woman admitted.

An investigation was launched and on Sunday, October 16, Nevin was charged after a question-and-answer interview was conducted in the presence of his attorney.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.