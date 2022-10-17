Operating theatres must be adequately maintained – Guy

Opposition Spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, is calling for Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton to ensure that all operating theatres in public hospitals across Jamaica are adequately maintained to deliver quality patient services.

Guy said he received information that one of the operating theatres at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) ceased operation three days ago because of a massive water leak from the ceiling.

He also said that he received information that there are issues regarding medical oxygen at the hospital, which, according to him, has impacted some services.

In a statement today, Guy said he was deeply concerned.

“We are no longer in a COVID-19 emergency. As such, the Minister must ensure that our hospitals have the necessary oxygen supply on time to maintain the quality of health care delivery in these facilities,” he stated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

For the most part, Guy said many public hospitals had only been providing emergency services in critical circumstances.

Therefore, he added, when these services are impaired due to oxygen issues, poor maintenance or inoperable structures and equipment, it impacts the quality of care for vulnerable citizens.

Three weeks ago, Guy said he pointed out the situation at the Annotto Bay Hospital and called for Tufton to immediately address a malfunctioning air conditioning unit that was causing water leaks in the operating theatres.

This situation resulted in the postponement of surgeries at that facility and remains unresolved, said Guy.

“This latest incident at the KPH only adds to the impression of an uncaring government steeped in public relations to give the impression that all is well in the sector,” said Guy said.

The opposition spokesperson is contending that the health minister seems to have lost focus on his primary responsibility to ensure proper cost-effective health services for all citizens.

“This is evident from the recent posturing that government intends to pursue the CODE CARE PROGRAMME model, which promotes the transfer of surgeries to private facilities. This policy option is potentially devastating to the poor, disabled and other vulnerable groups due to the huge costs for these groups to try to access care privately,” he emphasised.

“Right now, we are witnessing a pattern of neglect of the publicly funded hospitals in favour of private arrangements, which cannot be how health services are delivered to our citizens,” Guy asserted.

He noted that it was against this background that he is calling for the health minister to ensure that Jamaica's health facilities are functioning at an optimum level, particularly those with operating theatre issues such as the KPH and Annotto Bay Hospital.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.