Public order clampdown for Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation have teamed up to embark on a public order initiative in the commercial district of Savanna-la-Mar

The area has been plagued by traffic violations and illegal vending.

Wayne Joseph, senior superintendent of police in charge of the Westmoreland police division, says the rollout of the public order reset is to begin tomorrow.

“If we cannot control our town, then we cannot control the parish so we intend to restore public order and we will be targeting illegal vending, [and] the taxis and buses parking in areas that are not designated,” said Joseph.

“And the delivery trucks that are delivering outside of scheduled hours, we also will be targeting you,” he cautioned.

“This is the start of the warning to persons who are in breach of these rules, we are coming down to the yuletide season and we will be coming out in full force.”

Joseph urged private and public passenger vehicle operators to abide by the rules of the road.

To vendors, he encouraged them to use the fruits and vegetable market in the parish capital of Savanna-la-Mar to carry out their trade.

- Albert Ferguson

