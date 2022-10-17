St Ann police probing alleged sexual assault of visitor at hotel

The police in St Ann are probing the alleged sexual assault of a female visitor at a hotel in the parish.

A search is on to locate her alleged attacker.

It is reported that the woman and the man, said to be a photographer, became acquaintances subsequent to her arrival in Jamaica from the United Kingdom on October 5.

It is being alleged that on Sunday afternoon the woman went to a restroom at the property and while there she was reportedly lured into a cubicle by the man and was assaulted.

She reportedly then revealed the incident to a relative and a report was subsequently made to the hotel.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She was later taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital.

An intensive investigation has commenced into the matter.

The alleged perpetrator is being sought by the police.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.