St Catherine music producer charged over ammunition seizure

Thirty-four-year-old Dwight Johnson, otherwise called 'Vibes Machine', a music producer of Lime Tree Grove in Spanish Town, St Catherine, is scheduled to face the court following an incident at his home on Saturday, October 15.

The Spanish Town Police report that about 2:00 p.m., lawmen were on patrol when they conducted a search of a premises in the area.

According to the police, during a search of the dwelling, a 5.56 cartridge and two 9mm cartridges were found.

Johnson was subsequently charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

