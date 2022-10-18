4-y-o St Mary girl killed in suspected home arson attack

Carl Gilchrist/ Gleaner Writer

A four-year-old girl was burnt to death after a fire, suspected to be the work of arsonists, destroyed her home in Dean Pen district, Highgate, St Mary Tuesday morning.

She has been identified as Sariah Kowen.

The girl's mother, Rose Beecher, 38, and other family members also received injuries and are said to be in serious condition in hospital.

The incident happened around 4 o'clock.

It is reported that the occupants of the house were asleep when Beecher felt a liquid substance on her and then immediately felt a fire.

When she got up, the house was engulfed in flames.

She managed to run to safety but received severe burns to her body.

She was unable to alert or assist anyone.

The fire department was called and after cooling down operations the charred remains of her daughter were found.

The girl's father, Okoy Kowen, who lives elsewhere, told reporters that he has been left devastated by the death of his child.

“Mi never know if she burn up or what but when mi come inna di taxi mi hear that mi daughter burn up in the fire; mi start cry. I heard she was sleeping and somebody came and throw a bottle bomb through the window,” Kowen said.

“She was nice, good looking, and jovial,” he said of his daughter.

Acting Commandant for the St Mary police division, Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis, told The Gleaner that investigations are ongoing.

He said the police are treating the incident as a case of suspected arson.

