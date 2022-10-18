Chang clears Belnavis in car port issue

A letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has cleared former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Michael Belnavis of any breach involving the installation of a 220-volt car-charging port at the St Ann Municipal Corporation (SAMC) for his hybrid motor vehicle in 2020.

The People’s National Party (PNP) minority leader in the municipality, Winston Brown, expressed regret at the entire episode because of what he said is a worsening situation since Belnavis demitted office.

Chief Executive Officer of the SAMC, Rovel Morris, had acceded to a request by the then mayor to install the port for his Porsche Cayenne motorcar, which, Belnavis had contended, he uses for Government business instead of a vehicle assigned from the local government ministry. Belnavis has since repaid the $78,226 cost for the installation.

It was recommended that disciplinary action be taken against Morris for his role in the matter.

The letter was presented at Thursday’s general council meeting of the SAMC. It was addressed to Morris and read:

“Dear Mr Morris,

Re: Michael Belnavis

Councillor Michael Belnavis resigned his post as mayor of St Ann’s Bay and chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation of his own free will in March 2020. He still remains as an elected local government councillor.

Kindly note that there was an enquiry regarding a changing port at the municipal corporation which was concluded and cleared Councillor Belnavis of any breaches.

Please extend the usual courtesies to Councillor Belnavis.”

Yours sincerely,

Horace Chang

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security.”

On Sunday, Belnavis told The Gleaner that the entire episode was embarrassing for him and his family. He expressed relief that he has been vindicated and was looking forward to continuing to serve the people of the Ocho Rios Division.

“As it stands right now, the CEO was sanctioned for that particular breach; I was cleared because I had gotten approval,” Belnavis said.

“It was not a directive, it was essentially a request for a port for use of my personal vehicle to be used for municipal corporation purposes, which happens to be an electric vehicle partially; it’s a hybrid.”

“I am vindicated, I know, because electric vehicles are now the norm, and I guess I’m a man before his time. Additionally, as it stands right now, I’m happy that this has come to a conclusion and I can now move forward to deal with the work of the people in Ocho Rios and the wider St Ann,” said Belnavis, who has been a businessman in St Ann for over 30 years. He has been in politics for 25 years, serving as councillor for the Boscobel Division in St Mary before moving across to capture the Ocho Rios Division.

“It was quite an embarrassment to my family also, so I’m really happy that it is all cleared and we can move forward. As you know, the Opposition apologised for the situation because it was quite political, and my own councillors were happy that this is all behind us. I’ve gotten support on both sides and I’m really looking forward to moving forward and ensuring we have a cordial relationship moving forward.”

Brown told The Gleaner that the situation at the municipality is “worse than before”.

“Based on what transpired with the charging port, I know it was wrong and he (Belnavis) paid for it. I said at the general council meeting, if I knew then what I know now, maybe he would not have undergone so much pressure, because what we’re experiencing in the council (now) worse than before,” Brown said.

Mayor Sydney Stewart could not be reached for comments on Brown’s allegations.