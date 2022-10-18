Hanover honours Bryan Miller for stalwart journalism

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE PEOPLE of Hanover on Monday saluted veteran journalist Bryan Miller during the Heroes Day Civic and Awards Ceremony for his tireless efforts to improve the state of his home parish through his writings.

Miller, a 30-year veteran in the media landscape, was one of nine overall awardees lauded for their contributions to Hanover’s development during the ceremony held in Bustamante Square, Lucea.

Miller was awarded for his outstanding contribution to Hanover in the field of journalism.

“The fact of the matter is that, being in journalism for so many years, it is encouraging to know that your work and worth are being recognised, and to know that people are really looking at what you are doing and appreciate the level and type of reporting that you do,” said Miller.

His work ethic has been a trademark throughout the years since he first started working with the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) in 1981. He served that organisation for approximately 23 years, first as an information officer and then as regional manager with responsibility for the county of Cornwall.

Miller became a correspondent for The Gleaner a year after his 2014 retirement from the JIS, with responsibility for coverage in Hanover. He has also served with distinction as a justice of the peace.

“It was emphasised during the ceremony that they have noticed my fearless and fair way of reporting, and my continued way of trying to carry both sides of all the stories. It feels good to know that people are reading my work, that they appreciate my work, and that I am being eventually recognised,” a beaming Miller told The Gleaner.

In addition to Miller, seven other individuals and one organisation were recognised for their varying contributions to Hanover’s development. They included Vascianni Mosely, for education; Ray Kerr, for agriculture; educator Lisa Blake, for her contribution to the performing arts in schools; Derrick Wright and Errol Jumpp, for contributions to sports; and Claude Kerr and Patrick Kerr, for community service.

The sole organisation awarded was the Smile Again Jamaica Charity Foundation, for its contribution to community service.

In lauding the awardees, Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels drew reference to Jamaica’s national heroes, who made tremendous sacrifices in service to their country.

“I truly believe that we all have a path to travel, and what we do along that journey will determine the impact we will have on people, our community, and everyone we encounter along the way. Heroes are those who go above and beyond the call of duty in whatever they are doing,” said Samuels.

