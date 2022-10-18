Immigration Corner | Applying for a UK citizenship fee waiver for a minor

Dear Mr Bassie,

My parents are applying for United Kingdom (UK) citizenship for me. I am told that because I am not yet 18 years old, the application fee can be waived. I am hoping that you can verify this for me.

KT

Dear KT,

Persons can apply for a fee waiver, so they do not have to pay a citizenship application fee. If they are applying online for the fee waiver, they must get a decision before making the application for citizenship.

ELIGIBILITY

Persons can apply for a fee waiver if they are under 18 years old and are eligible for British citizenship.

They can become a British citizen if one of their parents considered the United Kingdom as their home and did any of the following after they were born:

• Became a British citizen;

• Got indefinite leave to remain in the UK;

• Got ‘settled status’ (also known as ‘indefinite leave to remain under the EU Settlement Scheme’);

• Got indefinite leave to enter the UK;

• Got permanent residence status.

Persons can apply for a fee waiver if they and their parents or guardians cannot pay the fee because:

• They do not have a place to live and cannot afford one;

• They are unable to afford essential living costs, like food and heating;

• They do not have enough money to pay the fee after paying for their accommodation and other essential living costs;

• Paying the fee would mean a child’s needs cannot be met.

Please note that there is more information in the ‘affordability’ section of the guidance on ‘How the Home Office will process your fee waiver application’ online.

Parents or legal guardians can apply on the minors’ behalf. They can also include their other children in the same application.

Persons should not apply for a fee waiver if they are being taken care of by a local authority. Instead, they should provide evidence of this when they apply for citizenship. Please be aware that the application will be free.

APPLYING FOR A FEE WAIVER

Persons can either apply online or by post for a fee waiver.

If applying from Guernsey or Jersey, they must apply by post. Persons should note that they cannot currently apply for this fee waiver from the Isle of Man.

If applying for a fee waiver online and are successful, persons must also then apply for citizenship online. If they cannot apply for both online, they must apply by post instead.

To apply by post, persons should fill in a child citizenship fee waiver request form and send it to the address on the form. When applying online, persons will be able to save their form and return to it later.

Please note that before starting, persons will be asked to prove their identity by uploading a copy of their identity document online, for example, their:

• Passport;

• National identity card;

• Biometric residence permit.

They will also need to provide information about their financial situation, for example:

• Bank statements;

• Letters from local authorities or family members showing they can get financial support;

• Evidence to show they get public funds;

• Evidence of their household earnings, for example, payslips;

• Evidence of their household expenses, for example, how much rent they pay.

AFTER APPLYING

Persons will get a confirmation email from the Home Office once they have applied. If the application is approved, they will get an email or letter with a personalised code (called a ‘token’). Persons should use this code with their citizenship application.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com