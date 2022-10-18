Man sentenced for illegal dog-rearing operation in Portmore

A Portmore man who was held for illegally rearing dogs in Portmore, St Catherine, was on Tuesday sentenced for breaches of the Public Health Nuisance Act.

He is Tyrone Gilzene, a labourer, of Portmore.

When he appeared before Judge Nicole Kellier he was fined $50,000 or 30 days' imprisonment for failure to obey a notice and failure to stop the rearing of animals in a residential community.

The crown had led evidence that members of the St Catherine Health Department received information that Gilzene was raising dogs for sale and causing a nuisance.

Checks reportedly revealed a lack of electricity and running water at the premises as well as dog faeces around the property.

Gilzene ignored a notice served on him by the health department to cease his operations.

He was tried and found guilty on October 3 in the St Catherine Parish Court.

-Rasbert Turner

