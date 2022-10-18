A new health centre for children in St Ann

The Issa family members are the pioneers of modern tourism in Jamaica. For years, the family has been giving back to communities through the Issa Trust Foundation, and this year the family has a big dream.

The foundation wants to make a big difference with the delivery of healthcare for children in the Ocho Rios area by building a new health centre in Richmond, St Ann. The clinic will be named the Mary Issa Health Centre in honour of a deceased Issa family matriarch who was passionately committed to healthcare for children during her lifetime. The facility will provide expertise in areas such as cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, oncology and mental health support. Vision screening will be offered along with free glasses, if needed.

To make this a reality, the foundation is staging a fundraising gala in New York on Saturday, November 12, at the posh Sony Hall in Manhattan. The event will feature a live performance by Jamaica’s iconic Third World band, and gourmet dinner and premium cocktails will precede the nostalgic journey down memory lane that will see the band performing classics such as Now That We’ve Found Love, Try Jah Love, 96 Degrees in the Shade and Dancing on the Floor. Leon and the Peoples, a New York City-based band led by African American actor Leon from the smash bobsled movie Cool Runnings will also perform.

The New York City event will include a silent auction that will help to generate the funding necessary to build the clinic. One of the driving forces behind the project is Paul Issa, chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation.

“Health centres in Jamaica exist to provide primary care, taking the strain off the local public hospitals”, Issa told The Gleaner. “Our facility will specifically cater to children and young people, offering paediatric healthcare and adolescent services to the youth of the Ocho Rios general area with a holistic approach that considers not only the physical, but the mental and social support for our young people”, he added.

Third World is perhaps reggae’s most enduring and consistently popular crossover band and has for many years enjoyed a solid and loyal support base in New York City. There is already growing excitement for the gala from not just diasporans in the Tri-State region, but also from repeat visitors to Couples Resorts who want to help. For more, please visit i ssatrustfoundation.com.